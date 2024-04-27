Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.09.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1 %

LSTR stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.48. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after buying an additional 148,490 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

