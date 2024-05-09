Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,682 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,260,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,804,883. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

