Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $789,000 in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $15,391,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SP Plus by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. 111,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,942. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

