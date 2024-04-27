Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

