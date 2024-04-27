Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.19% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

IGOV opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

