Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 3,485 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NEE traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 16,338,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,900,700. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

