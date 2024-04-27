Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8,286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 838,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 828,685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 571,391 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 338,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 312,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 299,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 221,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

