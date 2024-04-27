Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

