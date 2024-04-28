Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.81

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.81 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 106.20 ($1.31). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 21,162 shares.

Arcontech Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.83. The company has a market capitalization of £14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

