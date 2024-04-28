iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 925,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,917. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.