CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.19. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 13,319 shares traded.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

