Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.60

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 34.36 ($0.42). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.44), with a volume of 859,665 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMR

Gaming Realms Stock Down 1.3 %

Gaming Realms Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,777.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.60.

(Get Free Report)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.