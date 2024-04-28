Schibsted ASA Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
SBSNY stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.
About Schibsted ASA
