Schibsted ASA Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBSNY stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

