Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 1,124,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,926. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $374.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.84.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
