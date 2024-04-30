Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 1,124,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,926. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $374.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.