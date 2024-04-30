HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQST. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $273.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

