Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

F stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

