Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.370-9.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.4 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.37-$9.41 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $9.84 on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,804. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.