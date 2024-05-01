12,635 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

