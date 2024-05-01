3i Group (LON:III) Insider Jasi Halai Acquires 5 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai purchased 5 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,866 ($36.00) per share, with a total value of £143.30 ($180.00).
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Jasi Halai purchased 6 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,438 ($30.62) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($183.75).
3i Group Trading Down 0.9 %
3i Group stock opened at GBX 2,849 ($35.79) on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,686.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.
3i Group Company Profile
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
