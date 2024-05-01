Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4,657.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.1% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,512,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,122,000 after acquiring an additional 290,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,215,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after buying an additional 247,004 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 759,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

