FY2024 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Lifted by DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $920.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

