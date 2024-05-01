MiL.k Price Down 12.5% This Week (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $109.49 million and approximately $27.73 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,539,711 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

