Robert W. Baird Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $330.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.45.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $322.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

