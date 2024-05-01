Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $197.29

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.29 and last traded at $197.43, with a volume of 65085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

