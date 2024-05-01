Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share.
Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.72.
In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
