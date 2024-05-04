Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $61.32. 27,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,666. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

