SouthState Corp Takes Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGEB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,825 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1878 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

