Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 2,709,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.