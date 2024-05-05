Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.
Driven Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.
