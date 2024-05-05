Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

