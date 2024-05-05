Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
