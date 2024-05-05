Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

