Piper Sandler Cuts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $22.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of TRUP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $839.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trupanion by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

