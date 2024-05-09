E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,180 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $185.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,838,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,738. The stock has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

