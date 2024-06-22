StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

