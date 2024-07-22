Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

