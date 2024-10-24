Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$115.30 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

