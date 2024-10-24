Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
Shares of NKRKY opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nokian Renkaat Oyj
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Wolverine World Wide Breaks Out – Will the 92% Rally Continue?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- CrowdStrike Sees Unusual Call Option Surge: What’s Next?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GM Stock Is Crushing the Competition in 2024 – Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.