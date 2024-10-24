Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,547,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,888,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,415,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,644,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth $3,047,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

