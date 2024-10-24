Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20,511.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,250,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,626 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

APTV stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

