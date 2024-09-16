Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 397,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,115,000. DaVita makes up about 3.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.45% of DaVita at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DVA stock opened at $163.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $163.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

