Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $238.68 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $238.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

