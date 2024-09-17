Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $548,013,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

