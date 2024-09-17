Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $57.93 on Friday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

