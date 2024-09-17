StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

