Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 44703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

