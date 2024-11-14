Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $363.49 and last traded at $362.77, with a volume of 218035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.85.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,284. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

