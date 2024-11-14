Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Decreases By 97.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TCCPY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,525. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

