eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.67 ($0.06), with a volume of 245551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The company has a market cap of £18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.89.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

