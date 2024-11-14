SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.2 days.
SoftwareONE Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of SWONF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640. SoftwareONE has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.
About SoftwareONE
