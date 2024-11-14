Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 896,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,232,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,194. This represents a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

